Hyderabad Bangalee Samity's 83rd Durga puja to feature Governor's visit

HYDERABAD: ‘Maa aschen’. Every Bengali feels an array of beautiful emotions when they hear these words, which herald the arrival of Maa Durga.

On these lines, Hyderabad Bangalee Samity (HBS), the oldest and largest Bengali cultural organisation in Hyderabad, has announced six days of Durga Puja celebrations at NTR Stadium. The festivities begin from Panchami on October 8 and conclude with Dashami on October 13.

A highlight of Durga Puja is the Ashtami Puja, considered the most auspicious day of the festival. For Bengalis, Ashtami represents the triumph of good over evil and is a day of deep spiritual devotion. This year marks the 83rd Durga Puja hosted by HBS, a legacy rooted in tradition, culture, and community spirit.

Each day will begin with tithi-appropriate pujas. This year’s celebration will be marked by the visit of the Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma, who will be attending the Durga Puja on October 11 to seek the blessings of Maa Durga. Dr Mamidi Harikishna, Director of Language and Culture, will also seek blessings on the same day.