Hyderabad victim loses Rs 10.61 crore in digital arrest scam; Two held in Bengaluru

HYDERABAD: Two youngsters were apprehended by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) in Bengaluru for their alleged involvement in a digital arrest scam that cheated a victim of Rs 10.61 crore. The accused, identified as Vinay Kumar S Khadke (23) and Maruthi GH (28), are being brought to Hyderabad for further investigation, the police said.

The accused are joint holders of a current account in a bank that was registered under the name of Tinkan Technologies Pvt Ltd. The victim was made to transfer Rs 4.62 crore to the account, the police said, adding that the accused opened the account based on the instructions of a third person. Efforts are on to identify the entire network, the police said.

In this case, the scammers duped a Hyderabad resident by posing as officials from the Mumbai police. They claimed that a bank account was opened using his Aadhaar and PAN card details and the account was linked to money laundering activities.

“The fraudsters even sent fake letters from the Directorate of Enforcement and Income Tax Department, demanding the victim’s financial details, including properties, deposits, shares, salary and more,” TGCSB Director Shikha Goel said in a press release.