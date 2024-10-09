Munching right during your menstrual cycle

HYDERABAD: When women crave certain foods, they may think, “Ah, my periods might be around the corner.” This is because fluctuating hormones and serotonin levels are influencing those cravings.

But did you know that these cravings could be your body’s way of telling you it needs specific nutrients during different phases of the menstrual cycle? Yes, you read that right—there’s a diet tailored for every phase of your menstrual cycle!

The menstrual cycle is more than just “that time of the month”—it’s a complex series of hormonal changes affecting energy, mood, and metabolism. These changes bring different nutritional needs during each phase, and tweaking your diet can make a world of difference.

G Sushma, clinical dietician at CARE Hospitals, and Dr Jaheerunnisha, consultant nutritionist, Renova Hospitals, said that the menstrual cycle consists of four phases: the menstrual phase, follicular phase, ovulation, and luteal phase.

Menstrual Phase (Days 1–5)

During your period, blood loss can leave you feeling tired and weak. Craving chocolate? That’s likely your body calling out for iron and magnesium. Focus on iron-rich foods like spinach, lentils, and lean meats, along with Vitamin C sources such as oranges or bell peppers to enhance absorption. Magnesium-rich foods (like dark chocolate and bananas) can help with cramps, while Omega-3 fatty acids from sources like chia seeds reduce inflammation. Light meals, like soups or smoothies, can keep you nourished without causing digestive discomfort. Also, hydrate well to ease cramps and bloating.

Follicular Phase (Days 6–14)

This phase starts after menstruation and lasts until ovulation. Your body feels re-energised as oestrogen levels rise. This is the time to load up on complex carbs like oats and starchy vegetables, which help sustain this boost. Add in healthy fats from avocado, olive oil, and nuts to support skin health and cell function. Protein-rich foods, such as eggs and beans, are also essential during this phase for muscle maintenance. Finally fibre-rich foods aid digestion as your body prepares for ovulation.