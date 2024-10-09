Six interstate burglars involved in 35 cases arrested by Cyberabad police

HYDERABAD: The sleuths of Cyberabad CCS on Tuesday arrested six members of two interstate house burglary gangs that were allegedly involved in 35 burglary cases across Telangana and a automobile theft case.

The accused were nabbed by the cops on two different occasions. Five of the accused were previously arrested by different police stations and sent to jail, the cops noted.

Observing that the number of house burglary cases were high, the police formed special teams to trace the two gangs, who hail from Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. They also visited Dhar to collect information.

“These criminals have formed themselves into two gangs, each gang consisting of six members, and visited Telangana on different occasions from 2020 to September 2024,” the police said.

“They target a locality, conduct recce during the daytime and then hide in thick bushes. After consuming alcohol, they enter the locality at night and commit the offences between 1 to 4 AM,” said Rajendranagar DCP Ch Srinivas.

“In one night, they target multiple houses,” the cops said. They returned to their villages only after looting about a half kilogram of gold, the police added. Eight other persons are absconding, the police said.