Varshotsav-3: Night of spiritual harmony with Dhrupad maestros

HYDERABAD: Musician’s musician’ is what they call him. Indeed, when a maestro like Pt Ulhas Kashalkar takes the stage, the chaos within you melts away. Known for his mastery in blending the past with the present, Ulhas ji offers a unique glimpse into the world of Hindustani Classical music.

Recently, he graced Varshotsav-3, a celebration of Dhrupad, organised by the Dhruvpad Gurukulam Foundation at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

While today’s music is full of fast beats and modern rhythms, there exists an ancient art form that takes you deeper, into a meditative state—Dhrupad. This ancient style is derived from the sacred Sanskrit text, the Samaveda, which was originally chanted with melody and rhythm, known as Samgana.

Over time, with the introduction of verse and meter, Samgana evolved into other vocal styles like Chhanda and Prabandha, which eventually led to the birth of Dhrupad. Unlike music made to entertain, Dhrupad’s purpose is spiritual. It is meant to calm, inspire, and invoke peace within the listener.

This specially curated evening began with a soulful Dhrupad presentation by the young disciples of Manish Kumar, co-founder of the Dhruvpad Gurukulam Foundation.

Around 10 to 15 students sat neatly on stage, their voices in perfect harmony as they rendered Raaga Yaman, Raaga Megh, and Raaga Durga. Their voices echoed in unison through the halls of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s auditorium, setting a serene tone for the evening.

Following the students’ captivating performance, their guru Manish Kumar, along with Sanjeev Jha, took the stage for an enthralling Dhrupad Jugalbandi. The duo, famously known as ‘Dhrupad Bandhu’, began with Raga Patdeep in Chautala, performing Jab Kartar Karm Kare.

They continued to captivate the audience with their second piece in Sooltal, Tero Dhyan Darat Mata Aadi Shakti, drawing admiration from both the audience and fellow pandits present. Accompanying them on the pakhavaj was the talented Dnyaneshwar Deshmukh, while Shivali and Pawan, students of the Gurukulam, provided the steady drone of the tanpura.

After much anticipation came the moment everyone was waiting for. Pt Ulhas Kashalkar and tabla legend Pt Suresh Talwalkar finally graced the stage. Their performance was nothing short of magical as they presented Raaga Yaman, Raaga Durga, Basant Bahar, and Bhairavi, each more evocative than the last.