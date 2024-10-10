Avoid garbage accumulation in nalas, expert tells HYDRAA

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Relief and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath held a review meeting here on Wednesday to identify the causes of flooding and discuss the relief measures to be taken during the calamity.

Present at the meeting was the former director of the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), GS Srinivas Reddy, who gave a PowerPoint presentation about the procedures being adopted in Bengaluru and other metropolitan cities across the country to create a better disaster response system.

The measures include making the disaster management procedures in the city more efficient and effective through a coordinated approach. So, whenever emergencies arise people should be alerted and the machinery should be kept ready to deal with the situation.

The presentation also pointed out making the citizens of regional level areas aware of the weather reports, including how much it might rain, flood forecasts, hail and thunder warnings.

Information from division-wise weather stations in the Greater Hyderabad area should be collated from time to time, estimating the rainfall record and flood threat, the presentation said.

It should be ensured that the rainwater does not flow over kilometres of stretches on the roads and that the rainwater should directly flow into the stormwater drains. The presentation added that during the heavy rains, people should be displaced to safer areas to ensure their safety.

This apart, actions should also be taken to prevent garbage from accumulating in the nalas. Actions should be taken to restore the chain link lakes for a smooth flow of rainwater from one lake to another.