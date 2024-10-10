Breaking barriers

HYDERABAD: When someone faces challenges head-on and achieves great things, they must be commended. Sri Vyshnavi Yarlagadda, an international grandmaster of memory, and Dr Shaik Husna Sameera, an international carrom player and a Guinness World Records holder, are all about persistence, passion and self-belief.

Ahead of the International Day of the Girl Child on October 11, CE speaks to these two remarkable sportswomen about their journeys.

‘Girls, take charge of your lives’

“My journey is a small reminder of what is possible when girls are empowered. I believe that with more emphasis on quality education, self-confidence, and the right mentorship, every girl can overcome limitations and create her path,” Vyshnavi says, adding that girls should take charge of their own lives.

Vyshnavi has been representing India in memory sports since 2010 and was the first Indian to win an open gold at the World Memory Championships. Having set four world records, she has become a well-known figure in her sport. However, her journey to becoming a memory athlete was far from straightforward.

Vyshnavi recalls her childhood when she struggled with regular schooling. “I hated going to school. Every time I went, I would get sick and cry for weeks,” she says. Her mother, recognising her discomfort, enrolled her in various activities to keep her engaged. Vyshnavi explored everything from classical dance to chess, which led her to discover memory techniques.

What started as a strategy to improve in chess quickly turned into a full-blown passion for memory sports. After a few weeks of preparation, she participated in her first national memory competition in 2010 and came sixth. It was then that Vyshnavi realised this was something she wanted to pursue further.