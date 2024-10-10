Minding your mind

“But what bums me out is that instead of judging how well I played a character, people judge my character beyond the movie theatre, invading my personal life.

I feel like I’m constantly under watch and that gets very stressful,” Anasuya shares. The Razakar actress adds that despite having a supportive family, trolls got the better of her mental peace at one point of time.

“I have been age-shamed and criticised for my clothing and progressive views. They say, ‘You are a mother of two sons, how can you?’”

But Anasuya has learned the art of caring for her mental health, expressing, “Women have always been told that self-care equals selfish.

But I say: just take one hour out every day and do something you love. For me, it is spending time with my husband and sons, cooking, or playing badminton. Most importantly, I have cut negative people out of my life. What matters is what my loved ones think, so who cares about trolls? (laughs) Ultimately, happiness is a choice.”