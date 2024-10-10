Minding your mind

HYDERABAD: Whenever we have a physical ailment, we sprint to the doctor like there is no tomorrow. But somehow, we toss mental health issues on the back burner. Why? Well, perhaps we feel shame, fear, and worry or are simply unaware. But it’s time to be unabashed about it like actors Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ankith Koyya, and Saanve Megghana, who have an open conversation with CE on World Mental Health Day.
ANASUYA BHARADWAJ: ‘One hour for you every day’
Dakshayani in Pushpa: The Rise, Sumathi in Vimanam and Kolli Rangamma in Rangasthalam - meet actress and television presenter Anasuya Bharadwaj. She says that when she plays a certain role, she tries to really understand and channel that character.
“But what bums me out is that instead of judging how well I played a character, people judge my character beyond the movie theatre, invading my personal life.
I feel like I’m constantly under watch and that gets very stressful,” Anasuya shares. The Razakar actress adds that despite having a supportive family, trolls got the better of her mental peace at one point of time.
“I have been age-shamed and criticised for my clothing and progressive views. They say, ‘You are a mother of two sons, how can you?’”
But Anasuya has learned the art of caring for her mental health, expressing, “Women have always been told that self-care equals selfish.
But I say: just take one hour out every day and do something you love. For me, it is spending time with my husband and sons, cooking, or playing badminton. Most importantly, I have cut negative people out of my life. What matters is what my loved ones think, so who cares about trolls? (laughs) Ultimately, happiness is a choice.”
ANKITH KOYYA: ‘Meditation is the answer’
“The uncertainty in this field is what would really bother me. You want that role badly, you audition, you wait for a call, you get anxious, you can’t eat properly or sleep right. If I don’t get this role, how will I cope?” laments actor Ankith Koyya.
Popular for his roles as Arjun in Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam and Hari in Aay, the actor says he is grateful for the wins but has had his lows. “In 2018, my life changed when I started to meditate. I have gone to the Himalayas and Kashi; the experiences there taught me that challenges are like a game. If you get pushed down, get up and try again,” shares Ankith, who swears by the motto ‘In is the only way out’.
This basically implies that going into yourself is the only way out of your worries. “Meditation is not just about closing your eyes in silence. It could be anything you do but with utter involvement, like throwing your phone away and singing your heart out,” the Johaar actor says.
He does admit that he has strayed from meditation a couple of times but expresses, “I have always gotten back to it. This digital age exposes us to a constant information overload and keeps us away from nature. That’s why I meditate; nothing beats the peace I feel at the end of the day.”
SAANVE MEGGHANA: ‘Family is my biggest support’
You may know her as Rekha in Pushpaka Vimanam, Meghana in Most Eligible Bachelor, and Ramula in Pitta Kathalu. Wise beyond her years, actress Saanve Megghana says, “I’ve had low days where I broke down and thought ‘That’s it, there’s no hope now.’
Even if one thing would go wrong, I’d go on a tangent of why, why, why…” Megghana particularly likes the Bollywood movie Dear Zindagi, underscoring, “When I watched the movie 10 years ago, I got certain perspectives. But when I watched it recently, I understood so much more about the mind.” She adds that life is much bigger than just one problem and that it is important to be kind to yourself.
The actress further says, “In fact, mental health should be included to some level in academic syllabi.” Megghana has never shied away from being vulnerable. She shares, “I have also attended therapy. My own family used to see it as taboo but today, they have really come around and are my biggest support system. In fact, they have shared their worries too. Change the narrative: It really does start at home.”