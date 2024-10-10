Navaratri nrittas

HYDERABAD: On a brightly lit stage, compositions like Ayigiri Nandini, Raja Rajeshwari Ashtakam, Dhyaye Subarna, Lalitha Sahasranamam, and many other shlokas resounded at the Sri Seetha Ramaswamy Temple, Jubilee Hills.

A soulful melange of music, dance, and the temple’s divine atmosphere made devotees feel that Maa Durga was right in front of them.

Called ‘Navratri 2024’, the 12-day celebration presented by Natyaswara and Ramalayam kicked off on October 2 with a beautiful Odissi performance by the Nirmalya Academy group. The first piece, Dhyaye Subarna, was dedicated to Goddess Durga, elegantly describing her beauty and attributes.

Next was Hamsadhwani Pallavi, starting with delicate movements and moving on to more intricate and energetic sequences that showed off the dancers’ footwork and expressions. The recital ended with Mokshya, a fast-paced rhythmic dance symbolising liberation, offered as a tribute to the Lotus Feet of Lord Jagannath.

On October 3, Aishwarya Valli Kakulapati, a senior student of Guru Madurai R Muralidharan, presented a stunning Bharatanatyam recital. She began with Devi Stuti, perfect for Dasara, and moved onto verses from the Lalitha Sahasranamam and Raja Rajeswari Ashtakam, extolling Amba in her many forms. Dashavataram, a longer piece in Ragamalika, showcased the ten avatars of Vishnu with picturesque poses.

The recital wrapped up with Amma Kavuthvam, highlighting the unconditional love and protection of a mother, followed by a vibrant Thillana in Madhyamavathi.

Himansee Katragadda and her students from The Temple Dance School of Fine Arts presented a captivating Kuchipudi recital. They started with Ganesh Pancharatnam, forming intricate group choreographies. Himansee’s solo, Swagatam Krishna, was a crisp, balanced blend of natya, nritta, and abhinaya, where Krishna was depicted as both the vanquisher of demons and the beloved of the gopikas.

The recital concluded with a depiction of the Ramayana and a synchronised Thillana in Dhanashree.

On October 4, Surendra Nath and his students performed Kuchipudi, starting with Girijasuthunaku Vandanam, a vivid praise of Lord Ganesha.

Their portrayal of the Ananda Tandavam, depicting Lord Shiva’s dance of bliss, was powerful, with the dancers showcasing the drum, fire, and iconic hand gestures. A vibrant Tarangam wrapped up their performance.