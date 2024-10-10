Telangana: Auto driver held for killing woman over money dispute

HYDERABAD: A week after a woman was found murdered at her house in Jubilee Hills, the police on Tuesday arrested an auto driver for allegedly killing her and decamping with about 12 tolas of gold.

The accused, Shaik Javeed, allegedly killed Sudharani (44) last Monday evening to seek revenge over a financial dispute.

During preliminary investigation, the police said that Sudharani’s husband, a registered medical practitioner, had gone to his clinic for work and her two children were in tuition classes when the killer struck. After the kids returned home, they found her lying in a pool of blood.

After a thorough probe, the police traced and apprehended Shaik Javeed at Chengicherla. The police said that on interrogation, he confessed to the crime and led them to recover a blood-stained knife, stolen jewellery and documents.

According to the police, Javeed is a native of Kazipet and knew the victim since 2022. “He had invested Rs 2.8 lakh with her, paying a subscription to chit fund,” said Jubilee Hills police and added, “However, when the victim allegedly failed to return his investment and attempted to implicate him in false cases, the accused developed a deep-seated grudge.”

Further, Javeed claimed that the victim had been threatening to die by suicide, if he insisted on recovering his investment. He also told the police that about four months ago, she allegedly orchestrated an assault on him with four persons.