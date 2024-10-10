Traffic advisory for Bathukamma celebrations in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory in view of Saddula Bathukamma celebrations scheduled to be held from Amaraveerula Smaraka Stupam to Bathukamma Ghat at Upper Tank Bund on Thursday. Traffic congestion in the area is likely between 4 pm and 11 pm, the police cautioned.

During the celebrations, traffic will either be halted or diverted at several locations across the city.

Commuters travelling from Iqbal Minar towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted towards Telugu Talli flyover. Those moving from VV Statue and Khairatabad flyover towards NTR Marg will be diverted at Necklace rotary towards Prasads IMAX and Mint Compound Lane.

Meanwhile, travellers from Ranigunj moving towards PVNR Marg will be redirected at Nallagutta X Roads towards Minister Road and those commuting from Minister Road towards PVNR Marg will be diverted at Nallagutta X Roads towards Ranigunj.

Vehicles coming from Liberty towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Old Ambedkar Statue towards Iqbal Minar. Commuters from Secunderabad headed towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House.

Those travelling from CGO Towers towards the Sailing Club will be diverted at Kavadiguda X Roads towards DBR Mills and Jabbar Complex.

Junctions to be avoided

Old Saifabad PS (Dwaraka Hotel); Iqbal Minar; Telugu Talli Junction; Necklace Rotary Liberty; Old Ambedkar Statue; Kavadiguda Crossroads; Katta Maisamma; Karbala Maidan; Ranigunj; Nallagutta; and Khairatabad Flyover