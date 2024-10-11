Cracks expose in 2bhk housing colony homes scare residents

HYDERABAD: Residents of the 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony in Muralidhar Bagh, located close to the Gandhi Bhavan Metro station, are raising serious concerns about the quality of construction and the lack of basic amenities. The colony, which houses 120 units, was inaugurated in May 2023 and falls under the Goshamahal Assembly constituency. However, residents claim that substandard materials were used in the construction, leading to cracks in the walls, peeling cement and inadequate infrastructure, including water tanks.

Spread across 0.59 acres, the colony primarily accommodates members of the Pardhi community, most of whom are daily wage workers, such as fruit vendors and auto-rickshaw drivers. Despite the promise of a “dignified living space”, many feel the housing units have been left incomplete and poorly maintained.

K Anil, one of the residents, pointed out several issues in the construction. “Cracks have appeared in the walls of almost every building. The doors are either partially or completely damaged, and there’s leakage through the water pipes,” he stated.

Pointing to a vacant space, he added, “A community hall and a medical centre were supposed to be built, but they remain incomplete, with carts and garbage strewn around the area. There is also leakage from the water pipes.”

K Chanda, a homemaker living in Block C, complained about the dampness in the walls. “Even though we moved here just a year ago, there’s seelan (dampness) in the walls. When I touch the walls, the paint flakes off. Even drilling causes the paint to peel,” she said.

Reflecting on their earlier living conditions, she added, “We were better off in the basti (slum), where there was peace. We moved here because [former chief minister] KCR was distributing houses.”

An official from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) told TNIE that the construction was fast-tracked, but insisted on its quality. “The work was speeded up to meet deadlines ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, but the houses are as sturdy as other 2BHK units. Now, the focus should be on maintenance, which is the responsibility of the residents’ association, just like in other colonies,” the official added.