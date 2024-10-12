Cricketer Siraj dons DSP cap in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj officially took charge of the post of a deputy superintendent of police on Friday after calling on Telangana Director General of Police Jitender on Friday.

In August, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made an announcement offering a Group I rank job to Siraj.

Subsequently, the state government decided to appoint Siraj and two-time world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen as DSPs in appreciation of their outstanding performance in the field of sports.

Siraj meets cancer survivors

Mohammed Siraj visited Rainbow Children’s Hospital on Friday to meet and motivate childhood cancer survivors.

The right-arm fast bowler also spent time with the children and distributed gifts tio them , commending their fighter’s spirit to beat cancer.

Addressing the children, Siraj said, “I am very happy to spend time with these children. In a cricket match, dropping a catch can sometimes cost us the game. Similarly, in life, losing confidence and emotional balance can affect your fight against challenges like cancer. But just as we fight back in cricket, I encourage everyone to stay strong and not lose hope. Your courage is your greatest weapon in battling cancer. Be resilient, and keep believing in yourself.”