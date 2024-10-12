Immersed in Italia

HYDERABAD: If you’re craving some authentic Italian food, Via Milano has opened its doors, bringing to you some amazing delicacies that will leave you wanting more. With a menu specially curated to take you through a flavourful journey of Italian food, Via Milano in Jubilee Hills is an absolutely delightful dining experience.
Sitting down at a neatly arranged table, we were first served the Cranberry Sangria, a non-alcoholic beverage that went excellently with the food, which arrived shortly after to delight our senses.
For starters, we had the Code di Gamber, which was marinated grilled prawns and scallions with mustard dressing, and Fritto Mistro, which was a delicious fried seafood mix of calamari, prawns and fish.
Fritto Mistro was served with wasabi mayo, which enticed the palate and satisfied the tummy. And the Cranberry Sangria washed it all down fantastically well. The best part was relishing such delicious food over delightful conversations with everyone at the table.
Now, when it comes to Italian food, one cannot forget to scarf down some pizza. So, we couldn’t possibly say no to the Wood Fire Pizza. The Primavera Pizza was a star too, its base topped with rich tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh herbs, olives and bell peppers.
Every bite was worth it and no one could stop with just one slice.
For the main course, we had Tortellini di Pollo Brasato. The tortellini was stuffed with braised chicken, cream, mushroom sauce, and sun-dried tomatoes.
We thoroughly savoured the mushroom sauce and the tortellini and chicken were perfect - there were no crumbs left on our plates. Just when we thought we were done with the main course, we were served Carre d’Agnello, a New Zealand rack of lamb with garlic fondue, assorted vegetables, mashed potatoes and red wine. The potatoes paired beautifully with the lamb and we really enjoyed this meal.
Finally, though our tummies were full, we had a little room for desserts such as Tiramisu and Panna Cotta. The Tiramisu never disappoints, and Via Milano’s version was made of Italian mascarpone, Lavazza espresso, and coffee ice.
The Vanilla Panna Cotta and Strawberry Coulis left us craving for more. We were so happily full but had to cease our gastronomic journey there. So, if you want to relish some authentic Italian food, Via Milano is the place to go!