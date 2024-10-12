Immersed in Italia

HYDERABAD: If you’re craving some authentic Italian food, Via Milano has opened its doors, bringing to you some amazing delicacies that will leave you wanting more. With a menu specially curated to take you through a flavourful journey of Italian food, Via Milano in Jubilee Hills is an absolutely delightful dining experience.

Sitting down at a neatly arranged table, we were first served the Cranberry Sangria, a non-alcoholic beverage that went excellently with the food, which arrived shortly after to delight our senses.

For starters, we had the Code di Gamber, which was marinated grilled prawns and scallions with mustard dressing, and Fritto Mistro, which was a delicious fried seafood mix of calamari, prawns and fish.

Fritto Mistro was served with wasabi mayo, which enticed the palate and satisfied the tummy. And the Cranberry Sangria washed it all down fantastically well. The best part was relishing such delicious food over delightful conversations with everyone at the table.

Now, when it comes to Italian food, one cannot forget to scarf down some pizza. So, we couldn’t possibly say no to the Wood Fire Pizza. The Primavera Pizza was a star too, its base topped with rich tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh herbs, olives and bell peppers.

Every bite was worth it and no one could stop with just one slice.