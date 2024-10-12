Kashmiri khaana, a true khazana

HYDERABAD: The skies have been mercilessly pitter-pattering over Hyderabad lately, haven’t they? You console yourself with cups of chai but want something more savoury, more fulfilling…mhmm, what could that be? Enter some soothing Kashmiri food.

Skillfully whipped up by Chef Aparmita Sapru in association with Chef Pin at Feast - Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel in the Financial District, the sumptuous three-course Kashmiri feast transported our palates to the Valleys.

We were first served Sunrise Delight, a tangy concoction of orange juice infused with mint and lemon and garnished with basil. Sure, this wasn’t your Kashmiri Kawah Chai but for all the piping-hot delights we were about to eat, we welcomed the refreshing contrast.

For vegetarian starters, we had the Nadru ke Kebab (Lotus stem kebab), a shallow-fried delight which screamed flavour every bite we took. The subtle tang in the aftertaste was most interesting and we couldn’t help but gobble up a few more.

For non-veg starters, we had the Mutton Shami Kebab which was perfectly packed with spices such as cardamom, cinnamon and black pepper. A favourite at the table was the juicy Kabargah, a ghee-fried mutton dish cooked in whole spices and - wait for it - milk!

Indeed, Kashmiris love their meat but love their rice even more. For the vegetarian main course, we had a humble Kala Chana Pulao (Black Chickpeas Pulao), which paired excellently with the indulgently creamy Khoya Matar, where the khoya (dried milk) added that subtle sweetness while the peas added a satisfying texture.

But the ghee was what truly elevated this dish, turning the gravy into a warm embrace as you picture yourself in some hamlet in Kashmir. Ah, my god. And when the rice and gravy was paired with the classic Dum Aloo, well, that’s it, we trotted right into food heaven, didn’t we? However, the star had to be the Khoya Matar.