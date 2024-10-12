Over 2K police deployed for India-Bangladesh match in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: As many as 2,600 police personnel were deployed for bandobast to ensure the smooth conduct of the third international T-20 cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Uppal stadium on Saturday, said Rachakonda Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu.

The stadium has a seating capacity of 39,000 and is expected to draw a huge crowd of spectators.

In this regard, the CP shared that elaborate security arrangements have been made with over 250 personnel in the security wing, 400 cops to manage traffic and 1,662 personnel to look over law and order. Personnel from other specialised wings will also be deployed for bandobast to ensure an incident-free event, he added.

Additionally, over 300 CCTV cameras have been installed in and around the stadium, and a joint command and control room is established to monitor the footage for immediate action.

A SHE Team will be deployed to avoid instances of eve teasing against women. A vendor supervising team is also established to control the situation.

Spectators are advised not to carry laptops, banners, water bottles, cameras, cigarettes, lighters, sharp metal/plastic items, binoculars, helmets, batteries, perfumes, and other electronic items as they are prohibited inside the stadium.