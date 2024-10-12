Punjab on a plate

HYDERABAD: The rich aromas of spices and ghee tempt your senses, making your tongue helplessly water. With a warm yet regal ambience, Amritsar Haveli in Banjara Hills is a charming, authentic Punjabi restaurant. The location is perfect but it’s the food that keeps people coming back.

For a smoky start, we had the Haveli Paneer Tikka. The creamy, smoky flavours of the paneer were enhanced by the hint of Punjabi spices. It was served alongside marinated onions and a fresh salad, making it a great starter to whet your appetite.

We then had the Paneer Kulcha, which was packed with a rich and flavourful paneer stuffing. The kulcha was crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, just the way it should be. Paired with the Chana Sabzi, this dish was both comforting and satisfying.

The chana was cooked to perfection—soft yet holding its shape, making it an ideal companion for the kulchas or even enjoyed on its own. The masalas in the sabzi were perfectly balanced, giving the dish a robust taste without overpowering the natural flavours of the ingredients.

Indeed, one of the things that sets Amritsar Haveli apart from the rest is their commitment to using fresh spices. Executive Chef Naeem Ahmad shared, “We use fresh masalas which are delivered from Amritsar each month, ensuring customers relish dishes that have an authentic taste.”

One of the most iconic dishes at Amritsar Haveli is the world-famous 24-inch kulcha. This massive bread, soft on the inside and crispy on the outside, has garnered a lot of attention for the restaurant. It’s a true showstopper and a must-try for anyone visiting. Whether you’re sharing it with friends or tackling it solo, it’s an experience in itself to see something so large and delicious served at your table.

Moving on from the kulchas, another highlight on the menu was the Chur Chur Naan platter. The naan, with its flaky texture and touch of ajwain, paired perfectly with the creamy Dal Makhani and Kadai Paneer. The masalas used in the Kadai Paneer gave it a unique, memorable taste, and the Dal Makhani was rich and smooth, making for a complete, satisfying meal.