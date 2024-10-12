Same name, different game

HYDERABAD: Post-Independence, the Nizam of Hyderabad had a tricky decision to make - join India or Pakistan. I don’t know if the decision came after a coin flip or a session of weighing pros and cons on his royal paper, but thankfully, he chose India.

And what a good choice it was! Today, Hyderabad is India’s favourite city, boasting of the best biryani, a bustling IT scene, and confusing flyovers that could make even GPS give up.

But, there are still small connections to Pakistan from our city. These are like the last thin threads that don’t hold any real weight but exist as a fleeting connection that makes you pause for a second and think, “Wait, which Hyderabad are we talking about?”

Two Hyderabads?

Believe it or not, there are actually two Hyderabads in the world—one in India and one in Pakistan. If you’re ever curious about life in Pakistan’s Hyderabad, a quick Google image search will have you rushing to break coconuts at the base of every flyover in our Hyderabad out of sheer gratitude.

The difference between the two cities is so clear that I don’t think any living human has ever confused them. But if, by chance, an alien accidentally landed in the wrong one, it would realise something’s off the moment it notices there’s no IKEA or T-Hub in the Pakistani Hyderabad.

Karachi Bakery

The owners of Karachi Bakery migrated from Karachi and decided to keep the name, purely out of nostalgia. Sure, the name sounds Pakistani, but the place is as desi as it gets. The most non-veg item on their menu is the egg puff, which is a far cry from the kind of food Karachi in Pakistan is known for - mostly mutton, mutton, and more mutton, at least according to the food reels I watch.

Newcomers often visit Karachi Bakery expecting chapli kebabs and mutton raan, only to leave with acorn samosa. It’s no wonder some clever business owners opened places like Peshawar and Kabul Darbar so you can feel like you’re dining in the deserts of Pakistan... while eating butter chicken.