Where fancy & festive meet

HYDERABAD: Lavishly decorated and full of traditionally woven sarees and pattu vastralu - this was Vaarahi Silks on Tuesday when actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna and actress Meenakshi Chaudhary inaugurated the store with much pomp and celebration.

Their presence at the store made the inauguration a highly special event that garnered much attention, with fans yelling, “Jai Balaya, Jai Balaya” upon Balakrishna’s arrival.

Addressing the media, the veteran Telugu actor heaped praise on the store, saying, “It feels great to be a part of this store and I instantly recalled the times when I used to go shopping with my father. Opening such a big store on the occasion of Dussehra is even more auspicious.

This place showcases weaves such as Kanjivaram, Rajasthani, and many more.” The actor congratulated showroom management Yechury Manideep and Dr Spandana Maddula for the wonderful work they did with the store, adding, “Our Hindupuram also has a lot of weavers and such places give them support by encouraging their weaves. Come and shop here this festive season I am sure you wouldn’t be disappointed. I wish everyone a happy festive season!”