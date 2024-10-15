‘Failures are biggest life lessons’: Sprinter Jyothika

HYDERABAD: “When one door closes, another opens, and that’s exactly what happened. I’m happy I made it to the Olympics,” said 24-year-old sprinter Jyothika Sri Dandi, who missed the Asian Games last year due to an injury but successfully qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics as part of the women’s 4x400m relay team.

At an event held at Marigold by Green Park to announce the third edition of the Granules Green Heartfulness Run, she had a hearty chat with CE about her journey.

“Becoming a sportsperson wasn’t my dream - it was my dad’s. He used to be a bodybuilder and was always into sports. Initially, I wasn’t interested but gradually developed a strong will to win, and I think that made me love what I do,” shared Jyothika.

While the world counts Olympic medals, athletes like Jyothika count the distances they’ve travelled from their setbacks.

“I’ve been training for 10 years. Participating in the Olympics is every athlete’s biggest dream, though it’s not easy to achieve. It took so much hard work and dedication to reach this point. I actually didn’t qualify for the Asian Games last year due to an injury but that experience gave me more confidence and motivated me even more for the Olympics,” explained the sprinter.

Jyothika had much praise for the Granules Green Heartfulness Run and its unique cause, saying, “I have seen a lot of marathons but this one seems different from the rest because it’s about saving nature. Considering our busy everyday lives, no one would usually think of plants, so bringing awareness through this run is a great initiative.”