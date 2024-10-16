Breaking childhood shackles

HYDERABAD: ‘Time heals all wounds.’ You’ve probably heard this popular saying. But this isn’t always true, especially when it comes to childhood trauma.

Radhika Acharya, consultant clinical psychologist, Deccan and Medicover hospitals, points out, “Childhood trauma is very detrimental to the whole life of a person. It manifests not only in childhood but also in adulthood.” Her words highlight a reality that those who’ve gone through traumatic experiences know all too well—early scars can impact everything, from mental health to daily decision-making.

Anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are common. Many adults find themselves constantly reliving painful memories from their past, unable to escape the emotional weight they carry. This burden often leads to feelings of low self-worth and insecurity, which can make navigating adult life even more challenging.

Dr Gautami Nagabhirava, senior consultant neuropsychiatrist, Kamineni Hospitals, says, “Trauma affects emotional regulation by keeping the nervous system in a state of hyper-alertness.” This heightened sensitivity can make managing emotions a daily battle. Survivors may feel on edge, easily overwhelmed by even minor stressors, or might go to the other extreme—emotionally shutting down as a way to cope.

Some survivors may develop unhealthy coping mechanisms, such as substance abuse, or engage in risky behaviours. Radhika mentions, “They may develop substance-related habits or risky behaviours.” These are often unconscious attempts to numb the pain or escape difficult feelings. Such behaviours can sometimes lead to isolation or further struggles, particularly in relationships.

Dr Gautami notes how unresolved trauma can make it hard for individuals to form healthy, stable relationships. Some people develop an anxious attachment style, constantly seeking reassurance and fearing rejection. Others might take the opposite approach, avoiding emotional closeness altogether. These attachment patterns can create a push-and-pull dynamic in relationships, often leading to instability and loneliness.

One of the more surprising revelations about childhood trauma is the way it physically impacts the brain. Research has shown that trauma can affect brain development, particularly in areas responsible for emotions, decision-making, and impulse control.