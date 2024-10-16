‘Cosplay more than a fancy costume’

HYDERABAD: The world of cosplay is as fascinating as it is creative, and with the Hyderabad Comic Con just around the corner, enthusiasts are gearing up to bring their favourite characters to life. Renowned cosplayers Zohair Khan and Saurabh Singh Rawat recently led a workshop to guide participants in crafting costumes, choosing characters, and perfecting the art of cosplay.

Zohair, a known face in the Hyderabad cosplay community, said, “Ever since I was a kid, comics, anime, music, and movies fascinated me. But it wasn’t until about 10 years ago that I discovered cosplay, which was still a niche at the time. When I saw the costumes on display in Dubai, I was flabbergasted. My favourite characters had come to life, and I knew I wanted to be part of it.” Zohair admitted that his early attempts at cosplay were not perfect, but his dedication helped him reach a level where he not only creates prize-winning costumes but also teaches others how to craft their own.

Saurabh’s journey into cosplay was a bit different but equally passionate. “When I was a kid, I used to say I wanted to be a cartoon, and people would laugh at me. But then I realised that the closest I could get to being a cartoon was becoming an artist. In 2014, I found out I could actually be a cartoon through cosplay,” he shared. His light-hearted approach turned into a career, and like Zohair, Saurabh now shares his knowledge and experience with the cosplay community.

Both cosplayers agree that Hyderabad has a passionate and growing community of fans. “The cosplay community here is the best I’ve seen in India,” Saurabh said, expressing his excitement about the upcoming Comic Con.

The workshop, designed to help cosplayers of all skill levels, will tackle various aspects of creating a costume. Zohair emphasised that cosplay is not just about wearing a costume. “Cosplay takes 10, 12, or even 15 different skills, from crafting with foam and fabric designing to makeup and special effects. Every year, I challenge myself to learn something new, be it from YouTube videos or by asking professionals. The biggest challenge is deciding which character to cosplay next,” he shared.

This year, Zohair plans to cosplay as Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin from League of Legends.