Cybercrime cops refund Rs 38 lakh to victim

HYDERABAD: In case you fall victim to cyber fraud, register a complaint at the earliest so that the chances of recovery of lost money are higher, the cybercrime police insisted.

In a recent case, the Hyderabad cybercrime police helped in refunding `39 lakh to a 34-year-old man who had lost `78 lakh in a stock trading fraud.

The victim was allegedly cheated by cyberconmen who approached him under the pretext of helping him with stock trading. Trusting the fraudsters, the victim transferred a total of `78.70 lakh to several bank accounts provided by the accused persons.

However, once the victim realised that he was tricked by the fraudsters, he filed a complaint with the cybercrime police, who registered a case and quickly sprung to action.

In light of the recent refund case, the DCP said, “There is a possibility to get a refund of at least part of the lost and ‘put on hold’ amount, if it is reported immediately.” She requested victims of cyber fraud to report immediately through the helpline number 1930 or file a complaint on the national cybercrime reporting portal.