GHMC to provide skilling to disadvantaged youth

HYDERABAD: In line with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s plan to establish Hyderabad as a global hub for skill development, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is partnering with the Lighthouse Foundation to launch the Lighthouse Community Foundation Programme for Skilling and Livelihood.

This initiative aims to support disadvantaged women and youth through CSR funds, with a new centre set to open in the Model Market Building, Mallepally, within the Mehdipatnam Circle of Khairatabad Zone.

The programme is designed to provide skill development and livelihood opportunities, targeting around 8,400 slum households, with about 50% of participants expected to be women.

It will create an inclusive and safe space for participants, offering employment opportunities and post-employment support. The initiative operates on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for one year, with the goal of achieving 100% placement for trained students.

The GHMC Standing Committee, which will meet on Thursday, is expected to approve the project. Officials emphasised the outreach to low-income communities through various engagement strategies including CV-making, mock interviews and connections with industry partners. The foundation has requested the use of the model market building for this project with plans for future replication.