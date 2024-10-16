Glamour and gallop

HYDERABAD: Imagine models suavely walking in a line and racehorses just galloping around—no, this wasn’t some vague dream but a very creative reality at Hyderabad Race Club, where designers Shivan and Narresh recently showcased Leviland, their resort wear collection. Indeed, the Race2win.com Deccan Derby 2024 was a stunning fusion of high fashion and thrilling horse racing. The designer duo spoke to CE about the show.

Speaking about the resort wear collection, Narresh said, “The collection is inspired from a holiday to Finland, where there is a ski town called Leviland. We chose the Hyderabad Race Club because it transports you to any place in the world; it could be Miami or southern France. And I felt that this venue really had that vibe and was therefore perfect for showcasing the resort wear collection.”

The ace designer passionately delved into the nitty-gritties of the collection. “The collection was branched into two segments: One was Leviland and the other was Auro Rays. In the first set, you saw some creamy whites, sky blues, cerulean blues, and onion blush pink. The second set, Auro Rays, had greens, cerulean greens, and blacks,” Narresh explained.

A mesmerising set up gave way for a show that was undeniably stunning. The designers were pleased with the outcome. “It was simply fantastic! It is the first time that we are showcasing at the Race Club and though I have showcased collections at Hyderabad before, the events before were nothing compared to this one. It is just spectacular to do a show out on a race track, with the wind blowing and voices filling the air. All this just had an undisputed charm!” expressed Narresh.

Shivan was equally excited, happily interacting with his fans, who were pleasantly taken aback by the live show. The show received much love, and compliments for the duo just seemed to overflow from the crowd.