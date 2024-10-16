Magnesium Magic

HYDERABAD: Magnesium is a vital nutrient that plays a significant role in our overall health, but many people don’t fully realise its importance, especially when it comes to managing anxiety and muscle cramps.

When we experience heightened stress, cortisol levels can spike, leading to increased anxiety. Magnesium’s calming properties help counteract this by bringing those levels down. Dr V Krishna Deepika, a senior clinical dietitian and lactation consultant at Apollo Cradle, sheds light on how magnesium significantly affects both mental and physical wellness. “Incorporating sufficient magnesium into your daily diet can help reduce anxiety and enhance overall mental health,” she says.

On the physical side, magnesium is also crucial for preventing uncomfortable muscle cramps, which many people experience during intense workouts or at night. Dr Deepika points out that magnesium plays a key role in muscle contraction and relaxation by regulating calcium levels within muscle cells. If magnesium levels drop, calcium can build up, leading to excessive muscle contractions and cramps. “Magnesium helps maintain the balance of other electrolytes, like potassium and sodium, which are vital for normal muscle function,” she explains. This balance is essential to keep muscles functioning properly and avoid spasms.

Dr A Harini, Consultant Psychiatrist at CARE Hospitals, adds that magnesium influences the nervous system as well. “Magnesium is critical for nerve transmission and neuromuscular functions. It helps regulate our stress response system, promoting relaxation and reducing excitability,” she shares. This makes magnesium particularly effective in alleviating anxiety symptoms by soothing an overactive nervous system.

For those looking to increase their magnesium intake, diet is the best starting point. Foods rich in magnesium include leafy greens, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and legumes. Dr Deepika highlights that spinach, almonds, pumpkin seeds, and even dark chocolate (at least 70% cacao) are excellent sources. “Fatty fish such as salmon and mackerel are also good non-vegetarian sources of magnesium along with omega-3 fatty acids,” she adds.

Dr A Harini cautions that while magnesium is beneficial, too much can lead to unwanted side effects, particularly for individuals with kidney problems. “Excess magnesium can interfere with muscle function, cause low blood pressure, or even lead to irregular heartbeats in severe cases,” she warns.

Supplements can be beneficial for individuals who struggle to meet their magnesium needs through food alone. However, Dr Deepika advises caution with supplements, stating, “Excessive intake can result in toxicity, leading to diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps.”