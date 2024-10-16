Save your spine

HYDERABAD: Do you have a colleague who spends all day glued to their chair, consistently turning down chai or coffee breaks? Then this is a warning to that workaholic—get ready to spend your hard-earned salary on health bills! Experts say that prolonged sitting can lead to multiple health issues. In light of World Spine Day on October 16, we spoke to city-based experts to learn more about these problems and gather tips on how to prevent them.

Referring to a recent study published by International Journal of Health Sciences and Research, Dr Suman Tadagonda, sports medicine physician and specialist in spine and athletes health at nSure Healthy Spine, said that globally, lower back pain affects more than 540 million people and the condition has doubled in the last 25 years.

“In India, 64% of Indian IT professionals reported symptoms of pain and discomfort. Data suggests that most of the workforce, due to longer sitting hours, develop a lot of musculoskeletal health issues. They suffer from discomfort and pain in the hips, legs, neck, and shoulders. And the concerning part is that they don’t realise the very existence of the problem,” he said. Though this study only refers to IT people, experts believe that the effects of longer sitting hours are the same for everyone.

When you sit for long hours, it’s obvious that your spine will be affected. Highlighting some common spine-related problems, Dr Venkatesh Yeddula, senior consultant neurosurgeon at CARE Hospitals, said, “One of the most frequently observed issues is chronic lower back pain, often caused by slouched posture or long hours of sitting. This can lead to disc degeneration or herniated discs.” He added that many young individuals also suffer from neck pain due to leaning towards screens. Other issues, such as shoulder pain and muscle imbalances, arise from weakened core muscles and tight hips. Poor posture can even trigger sciatica, causing pain that radiates from the lower back down to the legs.