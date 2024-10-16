Two held for derogatory comments on Surekha

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad cyber crime police on Tuesday apprehended two persons for allegedly posting derogatory comments on social media against Medak MP Raghunandan Rao and Forests and Environment Minister Konda Surekha.

The accused, Devanna and Mahesh, were apprehended from their hometown, the Cyberabad cybercrime police said. While Devanna is a former sarpanch from Nizamabad, Mahesh is a businessman from Jagtial.

On September 3, the MP lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police against six persons for defaming him and outraging the modesty of the minister.

In his complaint, Raghunandan Rao said that Konda Surekha, who is also the in-charge Minister for the erstwhile Medak district, attended the Shaadi Mubarak programme at Dubakka on September 26.

During the event, the MP and the minister distributed Shaadi Mubarak cheques to the beneficiaries. Later, the MP placed a cotton garland, which was handwoven by the Dubakka weavers’ community, around the minister’s neck.

However, this act triggered derogatory posts and comments on social media platforms. The MP named six individuals — M.R. (X handle), Mahesh Anumulla, Mohd Moizoddin, SouthPaw (X handle), Jai Telangana (X handle) and Devesh Konapur (X handle).

“These individuals spread this defamatory content on various platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other social media channels, allegedly at the instigation of

T Harish Rao, KTR and other BRS party leaders,” read the complaint letter. The MP claimed that this act was deliberately done to damage the reputation of the two leaders.

The Cyberabad Cyber Crime police booked a case under Sections 79 (insult to modesty of woman), 356 (defamation) of BNS and 67 of the IT Act.