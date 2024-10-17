A mela that unites

HYDERABAD: Flash mobs burst into dance, eco-conscious stalls lined the walkways, and the hum of live performances filled the air. An outsider might mistake it for a festival—and in many ways, it was. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Goethe-Zentrum, the German language institute, organised ‘Eko-Mela: Belong & Beyond’. Held at their space in Banjara Hills, the day-long event attracted hundreds of visitors—environmental enthusiasts, families, and creatives—all united by their commitment to sustainability, culture, and community.

Amita Desai, director of Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad, shared, “The journey has been incredibly exciting and rewarding. For example, we did a first-time trial of screenings on the walls of the city. We’ve also done many outdoor experiments like street festivals and busking at metro stations. These are novel concepts that the city hadn’t seen before, yet they were embraced fully.”

The mela was a lively mix of eco-friendly stalls offering handmade crafts, upcycled fashion, and sustainable home goods. Live music and performances kept the energy high, while storytelling sessions and talks by The Little Theatre Hyderabad enchanted kids and adults alike with engaging tales about the environment. Renowned environmentalist Bittu Sahgal also gave an inspiring talk, urging climate action with his powerful words.

Artist Bhumika Saraswati’s exhibition, ‘Unequal Heat’, reflected her belief that there is no climate justice without social justice. She said, “When most people basked under their fans and ACs, I would often head out in 45°C to document the stories of women and how they were coping with the increasing heat—mostly Dalit women farm labourers, domestic workers, and street vendors. The impact of heat on their health, including reproductive health, is profound. With the climate crisis hitting home, I will continue to document these stories.”

Workshops led by experts such as Sridevi Jasti offered practical tips on healthy living and cooking, while eco-conscious films screened by Eco India (DW India & Scroll), CEEW, and Society to Save Rocks sparked meaningful discussions on sustainability and conservation. One standout screening was Giants of Chevella by Nature Lovers of Hyderabad, followed by a lively audience discussion.

Another highlight was Not the Only Gay in the City, a poignant photography exhibition by Carsten Bruhn that told the coming-out stories of gay men across different ages and geographies. It was a deeply moving approach showing self-discovery, courage, and liberation.