All wards to get Rs 2 Lakh worth of sports material

HYDERABAD: After returning from a study tour to various cities, including Guwahati, Agra, Jaipur, Indore, and Lucknow, the GHMC corporators will now be provided with Rs 2 lakh worth of play and sports materials for 11 sports and games across all 150 wards of GHMC.

The civic body will incur an expenditure of about Rs 3 crore for procuring materials for the 11 sports/games, which include cricket, badminton, carrom, chess, basketball, volleyball, football, skating, tennikoit, tennis, and table tennis.

The big question mark is how this sports material will be utilized when the civic body does not have coaches to train youngsters in these disciplines.

The corporators had requested Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi to sanction Rs 2 lakh for each division for the purchase of the sports/play materials. In December 2019, the Standing Committee approved Rs 1 lakh, and in September 2020, an additional Rs 1 lakh was sanctioned for the procurement of play/sports materials for each ward.

In 2022, it was proposed to procure play/sports materials for each corporator of the 150 wards, and accordingly, the GHMC Commissioner approved it.