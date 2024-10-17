Hotel sealed after probe unveils many violations

HYDERABAD: In light of the recent idol desecration incident, city police held a meeting with the owners of around 200 hotels and lodges under the North Zone police station limits on Wednesday.

During the investigation, the police discovered that the accused, originally from Mumbai, had come to the city to attend a month-long English-speaking and personality development program at a hotel in Regimental Bazar. It was also found that the hotel management did not obtain the necessary permissions for conducting the event.

As a result, the hotel’s trade license is being canceled, and the premises are being sealed in accordance with the law, according to the police. A case has also been registered at Gopalapuram police station against the organizer and the hotel management.

According to the police, specific instructions based on the Telangana State Public Safety Act, trade license regulations, and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were issued to the hotel and lodge owners.

These instructions included maintaining a visitor registry and submitting daily entries to the local SHO along with the ID proofs of the guests. Hotel owners were informed that installing CCTVs with backup is mandatory.

Additionally, the management was asked to inform the local police and obtain the necessary permissions for any commercial events on the hotel premises. They were also notified that they would be held responsible if the premises were used for illegal activities such as prostitution, drug peddling, or others. Lastly, they were required to deploy security measures such as DFMD/HHMD and security guards on the premises.