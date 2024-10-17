Melding melody and magic

A

I’ve been singing for as long as I can remember. When I was in Class 7, I started playing the guitar. At first, I didn’t enjoy it—my fingers hurt, and it just wasn’t fun. But my parents encouraged me, saying it would make me “cool” in college if I learned to play.

That kind of motivated me, so I stuck with it and eventually picked it up. It wasn’t just about singing anymore—it was about understanding how songs are structured and created. During the lockdown, with all the extra time, I really plunged into music production. I started releasing music just for fun, and to my surprise, people loved it.