Spruce up your space

HYDERABAD: First, he presented exquisite, traditionally woven sarees. Now, designer Gaurang Shah has ventured into the home décor realm with his Gaurang Homes, which offers a unique collection of delicately crafted furniture, furnishings, and crockery. At the recent Design Democracy exhibition at Hitex Exhibition Centre, CE took a look at products from Gaurang Homes and spoke to the brains behind it all, Gaurang.

The ace designer seems to be everywhere now, and he succinctly explains how he got into the home décor space. “I have my infrastructure, my weavers, and artisans to create sarees. Gaurang Homes is simply an extension of all this,” he shares, adding that venturing into furnishing was natural. “This is also a part of design. I was into textiles and now I am creating furniture. Everything is related to design so that is the reason I have started this.”

Gaurang used the colour blue for his first set of interiors. Speaking about the design and the versatility of the creations, he says, “The first Gaurang home collection is all about the natural indigo colour. We used three shades of indigo and different textile weaves, embroidery, and hand-painting techniques.

You get to see batik discharge printing and the ceramics are natural indigo hand painted ones.” And the first range itself comprises an array of products. “The kitchenware is made of kansa. Then you have a few materials made with sujini embroidery.

We also have jamdani, chikankari, parsi and bobbin lace. So, these are products made through different textile techniques but follow one colour combination and one design theme. We even have furniture, crockery and carpets. We can design for the whole house,” says Gaurang.