State-level police meet kicks off for first time since Telangana's formation

HYDERABAD: DGP Dr. Jitender inaugurated the state-level police duty meet, the first since Telangana’s formation, on Wednesday at Vishwambhara Grounds, Telangana State Police Academy. A total of 13 teams, comprising 400 participants from 26 different police wings including all district commissionerates, CID, TGANB, and others will compete in the event, which concludes on October 19.

The competition features six events: scientific aids to investigation, anti-sabotage checks, dog squad, computer awareness, photography, and videography. The winners will undergo an intensive two-month training program and will represent Telangana at the All India Police Duty Meet in Ranchi in January 2025.

According to Telangana police, this is the first state-level police duty meeting since the state’s formation. The last such event was held in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, in 2013.

Shikha Goel, DG of CID and chairperson of the organizing committee, said, “This event marks a significant milestone in enhancing collaboration between different teams within the police department. It reflects Telangana Police’s constant commitment to excellence.”

“Excelling in the duty meet translates to excellence in the field, where police, as a crucial pillar of the criminal justice system, must often rely on scientific evidence, especially in cases with no direct witnesses,” he added.