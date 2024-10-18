HYDRAA to tackle Hyderabad’s traffic woes too

HYDERABAD: In addition to protecting water bodies, roads, parks and government lands, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) will now also focus on addressing the city’s traffic issues.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath and Additional City Traffic Commissioner P Viswa Prasad conducted a joint review meeting on Thursday, where it was decided that the agency would coordinate with traffic police and the GHMC to provide succour to commuters who get stuck in traffic jams whenever there is rain.

It was decided that HYDRAA and DRF teams would receive training in traffic control measures and, when needed, work alongside traffic cops.

Authorities have identified 144 critical waterlogging points in the city, including 65 in the core areas. It was decided that DRF personnel would also assist traffic police in clearing congestion during major traffic jams at key locations in the city.

The DRF will assist traffic police in clearing water stagnation. It was decided that HYDRAA and the traffic police officials will hold monthly review meetings.

Meanwhile, pumps will be deployed to drain accumulated water, the officials said, adding that strategies for diverting this water are being discussed. The authorities will also focus on removing waste from drains and pipes and installing new lines, wherever necessary, to provide a permanent solution to flooding.

Additionally, permanent shops constructed on footpaths along major roads will be removed in a special drive, the officials said, adding that traders will be informed in advance before the illegal structures on footpaths and roads are cleared. The transformers and GHMC garbage bins on the footpaths will also be relocated.