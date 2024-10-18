Metal barrier to protect solar roof cycling track in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Concerned about the frequent damage to India’s first 23-km Solar Roof Cycle Track along the Outer Ring Road (ORR), the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) has decided to protect the track by installing “W” Metal Beam Crash Barriers.

These barriers will span 19.2 km from Nanakramguda to Telangana Police Academy (TGPA) and from Himayasatsagar to Narsingi to Kollur, at an estimated cost of Rs 8.05 crore.

On average, two to three accidents occur monthly, primarily due to speeding vehicles colliding with the track, especially since the widening of the roads. In response to cyclists’ concerns, HGCL plans to enhance safety with these crash barriers, expected to be completed within six months after the tender process.

During construction, HGCL will ensure traffic safety with appropriate signage, barricades, and lighting, coordinating with officials for traffic management. The barricades will be designed for durability and painted with alternating black and white stripes, equipped with warning lights for nighttime visibility.