Culinary journey to Kashmir at The Food Exchange, Novotel Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Grabbing some Gadh Tikka, Trami Kebab, and Dhaniwal Tikka, we relished the flavours from a snowy land far, far away: Kashmir. Each dish was curated with love by Chef Abdul Haleem and Chef Hameed Ahmed—they are known as wazas, a Kashmiri word that translates to ‘skillful cooks’.

The rich, royal, and flavourful ingredients used in the Kashmiri delicacies made every bite worth it at The Food Exchange, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre.

Chef Haleem took us on an awe-inducing tour of the food spread. “We used the authentic ingredients that usually go into Kashmiri food. The meat here is all cooked according to the rules of Kashmiri cuisine. We even used our own hammer that we brought from Kashmir to flatten the meat. The flavours in our chicken dishes have a unique twist and are quite different from the food you see here. We cooked the chicken with coriander and a curry which is made using chilli powder and oil. This helps the chicken get that natural flavour,” explained the waza.