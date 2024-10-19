Culinary journey to Kashmir at The Food Exchange, Novotel Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Grabbing some Gadh Tikka, Trami Kebab, and Dhaniwal Tikka, we relished the flavours from a snowy land far, far away: Kashmir. Each dish was curated with love by Chef Abdul Haleem and Chef Hameed Ahmed—they are known as wazas, a Kashmiri word that translates to ‘skillful cooks’.
The rich, royal, and flavourful ingredients used in the Kashmiri delicacies made every bite worth it at The Food Exchange, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre.
Chef Haleem took us on an awe-inducing tour of the food spread. “We used the authentic ingredients that usually go into Kashmiri food. The meat here is all cooked according to the rules of Kashmiri cuisine. We even used our own hammer that we brought from Kashmir to flatten the meat. The flavours in our chicken dishes have a unique twist and are quite different from the food you see here. We cooked the chicken with coriander and a curry which is made using chilli powder and oil. This helps the chicken get that natural flavour,” explained the waza.
The chef really went into details, saying that each dish has its unique essence. “Paneer is also made differently. We also have a live counter where we make lamb ribs and Rajma Galouti Kebabs. And my friend Chef Hameed has also been a part of this curation and we have done our best to make Hyderabadis like our flavours. Since you all like your food to be spicy, we tried to keep it that way,” he said.
The live counter’s Rajama Galouti Kebabs did not disappoint and the Tabakmas (lamb ribs) were rich and flavourful. A crispy texture with soft meat inside made our taste buds dance with happiness.
After gorging on the delicious starters, we tucked into some Dhani Pulao, a very flavourful rice comprising meat and spices. Accompanied by Goshtaba, Nadru Yakhni, and other amazing dishes, the wazas treated us to a sumptuous meal in every respect.
To please the sweet tooth, we had some Kong Phirni and Shufta, a dessert prepared using rich dry fruits like almonds, cashews, pistachios, walnuts and sultanas. Each bite made us immerse ourselves in the rich gastronomic culture of Kashmir. Needless to say, we went home with full and happy tummies.