Food cops seize 700 kg rotten chicken in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Sleuths of the Food Safety Task Force seized 700 kilograms of rotten chicken, allegedly stored for the past many days, from a chicken centre in Prakash Nagar in Begumpet on Friday.

Acting on complaints from customers, the officials reached the Balayya Chicken Centre where they detected a strong foul smell on inspection. The officials discovered that the spoiled chicken was being supplied to local fast-food centres and liquor wine shops.

It was revealed that the decayed chicken meat, along with fatty substances and chicken bones, had been adulterated with chemicals before being dispatched to the fast food centres and liquor shops.

Upon inspection, they confirmed that the chicken was not only stale but also improperly handled, violating food safety regulations. Consequently, the officials seized the entire stock of spoiled chicken to prevent it from reaching consumers.