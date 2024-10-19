L&T Metro Hyderabad partners Mana Yatri to enhance last-mile connectivity

HYDERABAD: In a significant move to enhance last-mile connectivity, Mana Yatri, Hyderabad’s first 100% open mobility app for autos and cabs, has partnered with L&T Metro Hyderabad to provide affordable and reliable services for metro commuters.

This strategic collaboration offers subsidised auto rides starting from Rs 40 across all 57 metro stations, ensuring a seamless and cost-effective commute for lakhs of passengers daily.

The partnership was officially announced on Friday at the launch event. For millions of Hyderabad residents, the daily commute often involves challenging task of reaching their final destination from metro rail stations. Mana Yatri’s innovative, community-first approach is set to transform this experience.