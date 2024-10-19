L&T Metro Hyderabad partners Mana Yatri to enhance last-mile connectivity

HYDERABAD: In a significant move to enhance last-mile connectivity, Mana Yatri, Hyderabad’s first 100% open mobility app for autos and cabs, has partnered with L&T Metro Hyderabad to provide affordable and reliable services for metro commuters.
This strategic collaboration offers subsidised auto rides starting from Rs 40 across all 57 metro stations, ensuring a seamless and cost-effective commute for lakhs of passengers daily.
The partnership was officially announced on Friday at the launch event. For millions of Hyderabad residents, the daily commute often involves challenging task of reaching their final destination from metro rail stations. Mana Yatri’s innovative, community-first approach is set to transform this experience.
By integrating Mana Yatri’s services with the Metro network, passengers can now enjoy a seamless commute to their desired locations at affordable rates.
HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy said Hyderabad Metro Rail remains steadfast in its commitment to providing efficient, accessible, and sustainable urban mobility solutions for the citizens of Hyderabad. This partnership with Mana Yatri is a strategic step towards resolving the last-mile connectivity challenge.
‘’Our endeavour is to foster public transport as the preferred mode of travel, contributing to a more eco-friendly and commuter-friendly city,” he said.
“We are committed to build smart and sustainable transportation solutions. The collaboration with Mana Yatri aligns perfectly with our mission to redefine urban mobility,” L&TMRHL Managing Director, KVB Reddy said.