Telangana HC warns government over delay in land appeal due to elections

HYDERABAD: Expressing its displeasure at the state government’s delay in filing an appeal in a civil case “due to election process”, the Telangana High Court on Friday warned officials that if such excuses continue, the appeal filed by them could be rejected.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Srinivas Rao questioned the justification provided by government officials that the delay in filing an appeal against a 2016 judgment by a single that a piece of land in Gudimalkapur, Hyderabad, belonged to private individuals was due to the recent elections.

The single judge had reverse a 2014 decision by the Hyderabad collector that the land was government property. The case was originally filed by Fazal-ul-Haq and nine others, who challenged the collector’s 2014 order.

The court’s 2016 verdict declared the land privately owned but acknowledged that the government had leased the site for a school since 1968. Officials were ordered to either complete the land acquisition process within six months or the land would remain with the private individuals.