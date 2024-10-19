Telangana HC warns government over delay in land appeal due to elections

HYDERABAD: Expressing its displeasure at the state government’s delay in filing an appeal in a civil case “due to election process”, the Telangana High Court on Friday warned officials that if such excuses continue, the appeal filed by them could be rejected.
A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Srinivas Rao questioned the justification provided by government officials that the delay in filing an appeal against a 2016 judgment by a single that a piece of land in Gudimalkapur, Hyderabad, belonged to private individuals was due to the recent elections.
The single judge had reverse a 2014 decision by the Hyderabad collector that the land was government property. The case was originally filed by Fazal-ul-Haq and nine others, who challenged the collector’s 2014 order.
The court’s 2016 verdict declared the land privately owned but acknowledged that the government had leased the site for a school since 1968. Officials were ordered to either complete the land acquisition process within six months or the land would remain with the private individuals.
In July 2024, the Hyderabad collector filed an appeal against the 2016 judgment, citing delays caused by the election process. The bench heard arguments on behalf of the government from Special Government Pleader (GP) A Divya, who requested the appeal be considered, explaining that officials had been preoccupied with election activities, including the distribution of 2BHK houses.
However, the court was unimpressed with this explanation. The bench posed critical questions about the involvement of the collector in elections, asking, “Which constituency did the collector contest from? Did he win?” The court further stressed that officers involved in election duties should not neglect their regular responsibilities. The collector denied participating in any political campaigns.
Expressing frustration with the government’s justification, the court hinted at asking more probing and embarrassing questions if no satisfactory explanation was provided. The bench warned that if the government did not come forward with a proper reason for the delay, the appeal could be dismissed. Following this, the lawyer assured the court that she would file a fresh appeal with valid reasons.