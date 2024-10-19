TGTDC announces adventure sports in 34 water bodies

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC) Limited has decided to introduce adventure sports in 34 water bodies across the state, including Hyderabad, to promote tourism.

Sources said that there are eleven adventure sports activities, including JetSki (water scooter), Jet Attack (self-drive option with operator control, Water Zorbing, Water Cycling, Water skiing, Solar Gypsy Boat, Bumper, Banana Boat, Fly Board, Inflatable Disney land bouncy (on land-about 50 sq. mts), Inflatable Rocket (on land-about 20 sq. mts) and the Parasailing boat.

The sources said the TGTDC is looking for operators for the procurement and operation of adventure sports and houseboat activities in these water bodies.

Intending to enhance the tourist experience, TGTDC has proposed to select experienced private operators through a bidding process who would procure and operate additional adventure sports at various water bodies on a revenue sharing basis, they said.

Initially, the contract of the project would be for five years and the additional period would be provided based on the performance during the initial agreement period.

The project needs to be operationalised within three months from the date of signing of the license agreement for water sports activity and six months for houseboat operations.