Diverse voices take centre stage at this art exhibition

HYDERABAD: Governor Jishnu Dev Verma inaugurated an exhibition of artworks by the neurodivergent or neurodiverse (ND) community at the Salar Jung Museum in the city on Saturday.

The exhibition — titled “Diverse Voices: Art Beyond Boundaries” and supported by the Salar Jung Museum under the Ministry of Culture — showcases about 100 artworks by ND artists from various parts of the country.

Addressing the gathering, the governor highlighted that diversity is the foundation of creation. “Uniformity is unacceptable in any sector, but unity is essential to attaining Vasudaiva Kutumbakam, the Indian ideal of world unity,” he added.

Director of the museum, Ashish Goyal, said that diversity, equity and inclusivity are their guiding principles. “The exhibition provides a crucial platform for neurodiverse artists to showcase their creations and unique viewpoints, showcasing art’s ability to inspire positive change within communities,” he explained.

The exhibition, curated by Dr Atiya Amjad, will run through October 27 and will feature diverse art forms, such as paintings, drawings, photographs, digital art, and clay/plastic models.

Each piece provides a glimpse into the world of ND artists. Through their artistic creations, these artists navigate the complexities of their social environments while offering not only artistic value but also inspiration to many, a release said.