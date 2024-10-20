Hyderabad chef Banagari Harish Kumar crafts culinary excellence, one dish at a time

KARIMNAGAR : In an era where most of today’s youth are drawn to careers in the software sector or opt for opportunities abroad, a 31-year-old from Kanagarty in Jammikunta Mandal stands out with his passion for the culinary arts. With an ambition to create delicious dishes, Banagari Harish Kumar has visited many countries, where he experimented with diverse cuisines, all in the pursuit of delighting food lovers.

“My passion led me to explore new ways of food preparation. I am proud to say I am growing as a chef and now working as an executive chef in Hyderabad,” Harish tells TNIE.

In the bustling kitchens of Hyderabad, where the rich aromas of spices mingle with the sounds of sizzling pans, the path to becoming an executive chef is as intense as the dishes themselves. Harish, a seasoned chef with over 14 years of experience, has built a career of resilience, passion and an unwavering commitment to culinary excellence.

Harish’s journey began in 2012 when he took up a commis (junior) chef position aboard Costa Cruise Lines. There, he faced one of the biggest challenges of his early career: adapting to various international cuisines and culinary styles. “Understanding and mastering diverse culinary techniques was overwhelming at first,” Harish recalls. However, this experience became a turning point, pushing him to broaden his skills and embrace the global nature of cooking.

His creativity and ability to plan new ideas have been key in his growth as a chef, Harish adds. Over the years, he has developed a deep appreciation for experimenting with different flavours, always striving to bring something fresh and unique to the table.