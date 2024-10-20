‘Mooving’ towards sustainability: Karimnagar's GSSS creates awareness about role of cows in agriculture, human health

KARIMNAGAR: In a bid to allow the integration of animals into daily life, the Gau-Samrakshak Seva Samiti (GSSS) is creating awareness about the role of cows in agriculture and human health. By organising programmes across schools and other educational institutions, the GSSS is educating students on the benefits of cows, particularly in sustainable farming and the preservation of traditional knowledge. Booklets titled ‘Cow and Its Natural Benefits to Society’ are being distributed as part of these efforts.

The organisation is also conducting competitive exams on various topics such as the national importance of cows, organic farming and the spiritual significance of cattle in Indian tradition to engage students and deepen their understanding of cow-specific benefits.

GSSS spokesperson Vutkuri Radhakrishna Reddy told TNIE that the younger generation lacks knowledge about the importance of cows. “Today’s generation is losing valuable insights about cows and their benefits to society... During awareness programmes, students are educated on how cows can contribute to spiritual and traditional values while enhancing agricultural productivity.”

The programmes highlight cows’ speciality in promoting soil fertility, crop health and human well-being. With the help of cow-based agriculture, the GSSS aims to enhance soil health and increase the number of cows. So far, these initiatives have been conducted in four schools, and plans are underway to expand them to towns, district headquarters, and even at the state level, Vutkuri added.

One of the upcoming initiatives includes student tours to cow sheds (gaushalas), where students will learn about the practical aspects of cow-based farming and the significance of cows. Initially, the plan was to bring cows to schools, but GSSS organisers decided otherwise, as the animals were reportedly frightened by the unfamiliar surroundings.

In addition to school-based programmes, the GSSS is also reaching out to farmers through awareness campaigns at Raithu Vedikas in villages and mandals. These programs encourage farmers to reduce the use of chemicals in farming and adopt organic agricultural practices. “Our goal is to promote organic farming by reducing the dependence on harmful chemicals,” the spokesperson said.