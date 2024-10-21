Financial crunch hits flyover projects in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Due to financial crunch, works on as many as six flyovers and road over bridges (RoBs) taken up under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) in different parts of the city are going at a slow pace causing inconvenience to the people. To complete these works, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) requires at least Rs 200 crore.

The six projects include flyovers at Shilpa layout, Gachibowli junction, Nalgonda X Roads-Owaisi junction, Aramghar-zoo park, Uppal junction and RoBs at Falaknuma and Shastripuram.

Of the 42 projects proposed under SRDP-I, 36 have been completed and six are at different stages of construction. When the SRDP-I was launched, funds were raised through rupee term loans, municipal bonds and bank loans to ensure that there was no shortage of funds. GHMC has borrowed as much as it can considering its income and is not in a position to go for fresh loans as it has been struggling to repay what it has already taken. As a result, the six flyover projects have been progressing at a slow pace. Apart from lack of funds, there are local problems in some areas and shifting of underground utilities.

GHMC officials said that they are making efforts to complete the remaining six works and make them available to the people.

The SRDP was formulated at a cost of Rs 5,937 crore to cover major traffic corridors. On the basis of critical evaluation of the present levels of traffic loads and the congestion being experienced in Hyderabad, SRDP was conceived to ease the perennial problem.

Due to the delay of the flyover projects, commuters have been facing indescribable woes while driving on the roads where the works are going on. For instance, the road from Chanchalguda jail to Owaisi junction and towards Champapet is full of potholes, a result of shoddy repair work carried out by the civic body. Near Nightingale hospital, the road looks as though it suffered damage due to bombing.

Locals say that the roads were repaired several times but the road condition remained the same due to shabby repair. They lament that driving on this road, particularly for those riding two-wheelers, is a backbreaking experience.