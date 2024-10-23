Hyderabad

23-year-old dies after falling from 11th floor of Uppal mall

The deceased, Pinnapati Haritha, a resident of Tukaram Gate, used to work as a customer relations executive at Client Service Solutions.
Representative image
HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old woman died after allegedly falling from the DSL Mall, Ramanthapur main road, Uppal, on Tuesday.

The deceased, Pinnapati Haritha, a resident of Tukaram Gate, used to work as a customer relations executive at Client Service Solutions. She would go to work around 5 pm and usually return home after her duty the next morning at 4 am.

According to the first information report (FIR), the father of the deceased stated that he got a call from her daughter’s colleague on Tuesday around 2 am informing him that she had fallen from the building. The police said Haritha fell from the 11th floor of the mall.

Meanwhile, Haritha was rushed to a nearby private hospital where she was declared dead.

A case under Section 194 (death under suspicious circumstances) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was registered at the Uppal police station. Further investigation is underway, said the police.

