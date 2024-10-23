Be spooky and safe

HYDERABAD: Wednesday’s goth chic deadpan vibes, or channelling some pinkish, ultra-aesthetic Barbie magic? Creepy, and bone-chilling terror of Evil Dead’s Deadites or are you stepping into the galaxy’s limelight as the fierce and mysterious Ahsoka Tano? Oppenheimer, or an ‘alien invasion every time’ vibe? Whatever you pick, hope you’re prepped and ready because spooky season waits for no one!

And while you’re at it, let’s make sure you don’t end the night screaming—no, no, not from fear —but from the sight of your own swollen, red skin. Here’s your makeup safety checklist, so you can slay like Lady Dimitrescu without turning into a skin horror show the next morning.

Before getting into it, city-based dermatologist Dr Padmaja, senior consultant dermatologist at Yashoda Hospitals, explains us why it is important to be cautious of skin during spooky season, saying, “During Halloween, many people go all out with creative costumes and elaborate makeup to get into the spirit.

However, with the increased use of face paints, adhesives, and other cosmetic products, it’s important to be aware of the potential impact these harsh chemicals can have on your skin. Many Halloween makeup products contain ingredients that may not be suitable for prolonged use on sensitive skin. These include preservatives, artificial dyes, and fragrances that can trigger allergic reactions, irritations, or even long-term skin conditions.”

According to Dr Padmaja, ingredients are the main culprits for allergic reactions, so watch for ingredients like parabens and formaldehyde which are common preservatives used to prolong the shelf life of makeup products but may cause skin irritations or trigger allergic reactions. Fragrances and dyes—artificial fragrances and colorants also leads to allergic dermatitis, characterised by redness, itching, and swelling.

“If proper precautions are not taken, harsh chemicals in makeup products can lead to several skin problems,” says Dr Padmaja, adding, “you can also end up with skin conditions including contact dermatitis—an allergic reaction to specific chemicals, causing redness, swelling, and itching.

Acne breakouts—some makeup products can clog pores, leading to acne flare-ups. Eczema flare-ups—if you have sensitive skin or pre-existing eczema, harsh chemicals may trigger flare-ups, resulting in dry, itchy, and inflamed skin.”