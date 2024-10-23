CRPF school evacuated over hoax bomb threat in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A day after an explosion was reported outside a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in New Delhi, the CRPF school in Jawaharnagar received an anonymous bomb threat email on Monday night. However, after a thorough search, the police found nothing suspicious on the premises or the CRPF campus and confirmed that the threat was a hoax.

According to Rachakonda police, the anonymous email was sent to the school’s official ID late on Monday. The contents of the message indicated that there would be an explosion at the school at 11 am on Tuesday.

The school management discovered the email around 8 am on Tuesday and immediately alerted the police. Students were quickly evacuated from the campus and sent home, according to officials.

“Fifty members of the bomb detection team combed the school and the entire premises. We conducted search operations from 9 am until around 5 pm but found no suspicious materials. The campus has been sterilised, and the school can resume operations as usual,” an officer told TNIE.

Sources revealed that the threat email mentioned political events in Tamil Nadu and specifically referenced a former DMK functionary and a related Enforcement Directorate (ED) case.

Telangana police stated that efforts are underway to trace the sender of the email, and appropriate legal action will be taken.

Meanwhile, similar bomb threat emails were sent to two other CRPF schools in New Delhi on Monday night. No suspicious activity has been reported so far.

The bomb threat email comes just a day after an explosion occurred outside a CRPF school in New Delhi on Sunday morning. While no injuries were reported, the blast caused damage to window panes and signboards near the school. A comprehensive investigation into that incident is ongoing.