Hit the road with roadies

HYDERABAD: TV Roadies is one of the most-watched shows by the youth in our country. The craze for it has been growing steadily for the past 20 years. As the reality show gears up for its 20th season, titled MTV Roadies Double Cross – Hoga Ab Dhoke Pe Dhokha, auditions have been held across various cities, including Hyderabad, which recently witnessed the audition madness. CE caught up with three of the judges — Rannvijay, Neha Dhupia, and Elvish Yadav — who spoke about their love for the show, their fondness for Hyderabad, and more.

Rannvijay, the actor who has been part of Roadies for nearly 17 seasons, returns for the 20th season. He talks about what makes this season special. “It’s the 20th season; I don’t really know of any other show in the world that has run this long.

The fact that it’s an Indian IP and we don’t have to get permission from a western country makes it unique. It’s an original Indian format. I believe MTV deserves credit for keeping the show on for 20 years while other music channels have come and gone.

This show has become the channel’s pillar. This season, we have Prince, who has been around; Neha, the OG of the show, is back; and Rhea and Elvish, who have never worked here before. These four have never worked with each other before, so their competition will be interesting. There have also never been two female gang leaders before. With many new elements, I feel this is a milestone season for us. I don’t know what will happen if there’s a next one.”

Reflecting on being a part of Roadies for 17 seasons and his return, he adds, “I love how the show is different every time. We change things up, and when we travel abroad, we even imbibe the local culture into our journey. We meet new people and experience new phases — it’s never the same show. If it were the same every time, in the same studio with the same tasks, it would be different, but that’s not the case, and that excites me. This time, I’m coming back after four years, and the positive reaction from fans is validating.