Hyderabad: Chasing dog, youth falls from third floor, dies

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old youth died after falling from the third floor of a hotel while chasing a dog in Chandanagar late on Sunday. Clips of the CCTV footage were widely circulated on social media platforms on Tuesday.

The victim, Uday Kumar, was a college student and a painter residing in Jyothi Nagar. On Sunday, he had visited the VV Pride Hotel at Chandanagar to attend a birthday celebration with seven other friends, police said.

When Uday stepped out of his room after 12.30 am, he found a dog in the corridor and started chasing it playfully. He lost control while trying to make a turn at the end of the lobby and fell through the window that was propped open for ventilation, the police added.

Subsequently, his friends took him to a nearby private hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. His body was then shifted to Gandhi Hospital for a postmortem.

The Chandanagar police have registered a case and are carrying out further investigation.